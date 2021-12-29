It is not the first time we have talked on this NordVPN page and it is one of the best connections on the market that makes a multitude of options available to the user. Speed ​​and security are two of its great virtues, and this company has a total of 5185 servers in 60 countries of all the world.

Why NordVPN?

Connecting to a VPN will be as fast and accessible as if you were in that same country. Among its benefits, it is worth mentioning the possibility of evading the regional blockade on streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max or Disney +. You will be able to view original content from other countries in the world, such as the United States, without blocking problems at the national level.

What’s more, NordVPN includes other functions such as WireGuard, Open VPN and Ipsec among many others. Always available to the protocol that the user wants to follow, you can quickly and easily access the utilities offered by this tool.

Notably NordVPN is a multiplatform service, which means that it is possible to connect via Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android without any problem. You can also connect your router through OpenVPN to servers in other countries without having to configure it every time you go to connect.

Another option to connect a Smart TV to a VPN through this same function to make it easier when you want to access blocked content on streaming platforms like Netflix, since the traffic will be routed through OpenVPN. Additionally, NordVPN offers a no-log policy, a feature that other VPNs don’t have.

This tool will not save any user data thus offering absolute privacy. It will not collect data from the pages visited, or from cookies, location or other personal data to guarantee the user perfect security and privacy. One thing to keep in mind is the fast speed with which it has 500Mbps, so at all times you will notice a fluidity and speed similar to when you browse with your usual network.

Three Kings Day Offer

This Christmas offer is a great opportunity to purchase this VPN with a 72% discount, which means a monthly price of € 2.92. If you were thinking of getting a cheap and quality VPN, NordVPN is undoubtedly one of the best alternatives on the market.

At ADSL Zone we have tested several products from this pioneering brand in the VPN market and it is undoubtedly one of the best recommendations we can offer. Don’t miss out on this offer!On this Three Kings Day, give away security with NordVPN.