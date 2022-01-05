It was almost a year ago that Sony announced a partnership with Discord, the application best known by gamers as it has become a perfect place to create user communities, chat and share content. It was then that the company announced that it would be at the beginning of the year 2022 when Discord would be integrated into the PlayStation Network system of PlayStation consoles. Now, an application user has found the PayStation Network icon in the connections section, which could anticipate that Discord integration is imminent.

A Discord user was able to unlock the option to link his PlayStation account to Discord. Looks like the PSN x Discord integration is happening soon. 👀https://t.co/hBTeN4UuMN # PS5 #Discord pic.twitter.com/n5fne58hj6 – Okami Games 🕹 (@ Okami13_) January 4, 2022

At the moment, it is unknown what benefits the integration of Discord on PlayStation will entail. It is to be expected that by allowing the application accounts to be connected with the PlayStation Network service, Discord users will be able to see what their friends are playing when they are online on a PS4 or PS5. Some users are already requesting that this integration be accompanied by a full voice chat by the words that Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, offered in his day.

“Together, our teams are already working hard to connect Discord to your gaming and social experience on PlayStation Network.“Ryan explained almost a year ago.”Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences on consoles and mobile devices early next year, allowing friends, groups and communities to hang out, have fun and communicate more easily while playing together“.

Sony Delivers New Details on PSVR2 and Announces Horizon: Call of the Mountain for Device

With the launch of Horizon Forbidden West on the way and the announcement of PSVR2 it seems that Sony has started the year of PlayStation strong, is the integration of Discord imminent then?

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe