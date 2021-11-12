The popular community messaging app Discord has been forced to backtrack on its integration plans with Ethereum-based NFTs (ETH) following strong reaction from a significant number of its user base..

The backlash began on November 9 after Discord founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted “probably nothing,” accompanied by a screenshot of the app’s user settings page. which featured an ETH logo and the option to connect digital wallets like MetaMask and Wallet Connect.

Next, Citron was bombarded with thousands of comments asking it to abandon its plans, as well as threats from users saying they would cancel their Nitro subscriptions.. Crypto-skeptics claimed that NFTs are a scam and harm the environment due to the amount of power consumption used to mine cryptocurrencies.

I kindly request that you to not engage in the NFT scene. I want an app that does not enable a money laundering scheme that is also proven to contribute to climate change. The last thing that I want as a user of your product is to hurt the enviorment, which I care about deeply. – ⊗ .:: .⊗ (@Ghost_Manul) November 9, 2021

Although Citron had commented that the feature was in “pre-release” mode, on November 11, it indicated that it had gone into “no launch” mode.:

Thank you all for your insights. We currently have no plans to launch this internal concept. For now, we are focused on protecting users from spam, scams, and fraud. Web3 has many good things, but also many problems that we must solve at our scale. Soon more. “

Even though Discord is a commonly used app among the cryptocurrency community -Some NFT projects in particular use the platform to build communities- it seems that the contingent of games (among others) that uses the platform is not so fond of cryptocurrencies.

A Reddit post on the r / discordapp community from November 9 titled “Please don’t support the NFTs” received around 6,400 upvotes..

User “CaboSanLukas” claimed that NFT technology is “a scam”, and added that: “Imagine that you buy a ticket that says you own X image. But that ticket is not legally valid in any country. In addition, the value of NFTs is based on pure speculation and scarcity“While” Atulin “stated that:

“You burn a hectare of the Amazon rainforest to get a link to a purchase receipt for something. You don’t get that something, you don’t even get the receipt, you get a link to the receipt. “

Back on Twitter, Hayden Adams, the founder of the decentralized exchange Uniswap, said early today what the reaction Citron was getting was “pretty surreal”, but a good reminder of how early the world is on the Web3.

“PoS and L2s will fully address environmental concerns over the next year, but misunderstanding and fear will be around much longer.”, said.

Those of you “against” NFTs… please examine where you are getting your information. NFTs are a fundamentally disruptive new technology that bring organizational power to individuals and bypasses corporations. It’s been used in some cringe ways but so has the internet. AMA – Lauren Fanning (@laurfanning) November 9, 2021

