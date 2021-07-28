07-28-2021 This man demonstrates why riding an electric scooter on a flooded street is not a good idea. MADRID, Jul 28. (EDIZIONS) In London, UK, a man captured the moment when another, riding an electric scooter down a waterlogged street, was thrown. YOUTUBE POLICY – CATERS – @IAMKARLWILLIAMS



In London, UK, a man captured the moment when another, riding an electric scooter down a waterlogged street, was fired.

Musician Karl Williams, 34, was trapped in the middle of a flooded street while on his way to his recording studio.

Karl, who was driving through the East-End, was forced to deviate slightly from his usual route, due to the overwhelming flooding of the streets near West-Ham station.

It was here that he unexpectedly captured the moment a passerby was trying to brave the water on an electric scooter.

The guy dared to drive down the flooded sidewalk, making his way through the water before falling face-first into the water, much to Karl’s amusement.