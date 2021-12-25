Disco Elysium has been one of the most praised indie titles in recent years by critics and gamers alike. This RPG, which lacks combats at all, has been praised for its complex script and the enormous number of relevant decisions that allow the player to choose, making two games never even remotely similar.

Today, Disco Elysium receives new content and a huge sale on Steam to celebrate Christmas. From ZA / UM, developers of the title, they wanted to take advantage of the holidays to introduce the update «jamais vu“, Which according to comments will introduce” new mysteries to the title. “

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is now available

In addition to this, the title is currently at a 55% discount on Steam (final price € 17.99) on the occasion of the Christmas sales. Disco Elysium has not often been on sale (and especially at such a low price) since its release, so it is a good opportunity to take advantage of it, if you are interested in this RPG and want to play it on PC.

Disco Elysium is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, MacOS, and Google Stadia.