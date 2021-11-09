Disciples: Liberation Review - More Imprisoned Than Freed

Good people! How are you doing? Here Mattress again this time I bring you a game in the best style of Heroes of might and magic but with an apparently more modern face wash, from the hand of the guys from Frima Studio, will they be up to the task? We’ll see!

Disciples: Liberation It is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

History from 0 to 100 in a couple of minutes

We begin the game by following the adventures of a mercenary named Avyenna, whose objective is to assassinate a priest of the empire, one of the factions of the game, we are accompanied by a partner, Orion, with whom we have a very Batman and Robin-style relationship.

After some introductory fights to understand how things work, we have the fight with the priest for which we come, a fight for which we are not prepared, but when we are about to die, the protagonist generates a portal to an ancient lost city .

After these strange events and several reflections of our characters, they decide that they have to generate alliances with all the factions of the world to save it from the empire.

The citadel to which we are transported and that will serve as our home, we will improve it little by little

The factions with which we can ally, we cannot all like us so choose carefully.

How about the fighting mechanics?

On the fighting system, although it is inspired by HMM (Heroes of Might and Magic) does not have the fluidity or charm of it, the units hit little and the combats, at least at the beginning, are quite long, but not because they are difficult but because the units do not do damage, this causes the combat to be repetitive, But fear not !, the devs thought about this and, instead of making it more fluid, they implemented an auto resolution button when the enemy is inferior to us, although it is a solution to a slow and repetitive combat system, I It seems like it’s the easy way and it gives me a cell phone sensation (again).

To make up our army we have command points, which increase as we raise the level of the protagonist, we also fear passive hero squares, which do not cost us command points and which grant us passives (they need a small numerical adjustment because they do not do much difference in honor of the truth).

As in other games of the genre, our protagonist can do magic, and as we travel the world we will find spells that we can learn in our citadel. At first it is quite useful to have healing spells.

I will make a separate point to denote the difficulty, the game is easy, not that I am particularly good at playing it, it just does not have a great ability to present challenges. The combats, as I said before, are long, but not complicated at all, and once we make up our army and give it the odd upgrade, the game is played alone.

The grid combat system, entertaining at first, slow and repetitive after the fifth fight

The building system allows us to recruit units, train them or disarm the building to leave a slot for another

Is it a cell phone game?

It’s the first thing that comes to mind after a couple of minutes. Both the city and the unit improvements and movement on the campaign map give the feeling that it is a cell phone port, with a good graphic section, but even so it gives that feeling, I continued playing anyway to see where it was taking me the game.

After a while more of playing it, I found that the story itself does not have the greatest of senses, at one point we are a mercenary and the other we want to destroy the empire, apparently some super bad and oppressive guys, at this point we don’t I played the previous installments of Disciples, so I don’t know if it’s something to do with the lore of the world, but I think a little extra context doesn’t hurt at all, STILL, I kept playing.

I find it interesting that there is a decision system in these games, such as to be able to choose if we want to be good or not so much, as well as to have the opportunity to choose how we want to do things, but I think that in this installment they spent a bit, each small thing generates a decision, which can be good, bad or neutral, a bit tedious after the first 5 or 6 elections, but still I KEEP PLAYING.

And at last I found a big bug like a fifth house, on the campaign map, when marking where I want my army to go, it does like a round trip that never allows me to get to where I want to go, unless make 8 to 10 clicks quickly and insistently, and then stop playing out of sheer frustration.

The system of decisions that I was commenting on, they give us to decide on things that have no apparent impact on the story, it becomes quite heavy since, precisely, we decide to decide

The bug I told you about above, a real rubbish to have such an obvious bug in a game with this price

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 64-bit – Processor: Intel Core i5-6402P or AMD Ryzen 1300X – Memory: 8 GB RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 4 GB – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 8 GB available space – Sound card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 11 compatible soundcard – Additional Notes: (1080p / 30 FPS / Low graphical settings)

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 64-bit – Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 1700 – Memory: 16 GB of RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 6 GB – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 8 GB available space – Sound card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 11 compatible soundcard – Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / High graphical settings)

