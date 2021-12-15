Oral health is reflected in the well-being of individuals. Therefore; Follow guidelines such as brushing your teeth, flossing, using a mouthwash, and making regular visits to the dentist. they are relatively easy tasks.

But, when it comes to people who have a physical or cognitive disability, it is a total challenge for themselves, caregivers and dentists, who have to establish differentiating protocols that guarantee the necessary care, prevention and care. Paying well-being, satisfaction and health to the user.

Looking for alternatives for good oral health

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI), in a survey dated 2017, people with a disability represent 6% of the total population. (Government of Mexico City, nd).

However, this does not necessarily indicate that these people have some oral alteration, but it is clear that they are the most prone group in society to generate an oral ailment related to lack of mobility, alertness or psychomotor coordination.

In the book “Disability- Oral Health”(Picaso, 2015). It collects the experiences of oral health professionals, with respect to the protocols that must be applied to attend to the population with disabilities. At the same time it becomes a reference guide for dentists and adjuncts, who wish to ensure the integral health of patients and their social and family nucleus.

Autism spectrum disorder.

This medical condition forces the patient to be treated in a differentiating way, since their inability to understand, express emotions and carry out specific instructions, makes it difficult to comply with good oral hygiene. In the same way, the possibility of presenting lesions in the mouth, lips and tongue is opened, as well as generating problems of bruxism.

The family is an important link in the oral health care of autistic people, as hygiene is incorporated through repetition. Thanks to the fact that they accept within their limits what becomes routine. In addition, if the figure of the dentist and prevention programs are present from the first years of life, it will become something normal in his life, which does not generate further trauma.

Cerebral palsy

This neuronal disorder, which considerably affects movement and posture, makes it impossible for the patient to have good oral hygiene. Above all, because in many cases they have weak muscle tone in the mouth, making feeding functions difficult. Therefore, it prevents cleaning and treatments.

Patients with cerebral palsy are prone to dental malocclusion, becoming a real challenge for the dentist. That from his primary consultation he must involve the caregivers and the family in the various hygiene techniques. While looking for palliative or surgical alternatives that improve the quality of life of the individual.

** There are many disabling diseases in the world, which can lead the individual to not comply with oral hygiene techniques. However, visiting the dentist, accompanying the family and inclusion in prevention and control programs from children are valuable tools to avoid catastrophic oral diseases, such as cancer, which reduce the quality of life. **