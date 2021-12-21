Directors of Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two discuss the ins and outs of developing platformers

Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two have been two of the best titles this year, to the point that Hazelight Studios’ game has won the award for GOTY 2021 at The Game Awards. It is a truly special case, since both titles (even with their peculiarities) are part of the genre of 3D platforms, which has not been especially brimming with AAA content outside of Nintendo with Super Mario.

On the occasion of this, Tim Schaffer and Josef Fares, directors of Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two respectively discuss the ins and outs of developing platform games in an interview with the Youtube channel Minnmax, taking advantage of this special occasion.

The interview is not only fun, but also sheds light on the different ins and outs of developing titles in the platformer genre, the challenges of creating a game of this style with a totally cooperative approach (in the case of It Takes Two), the specific characteristics of Psychonauts 2 as a platform title with a great focus on narrative, and the pros and cons of staying freelancers as developers, and more.

We recommend you watch the entire interview in English. Although the language can be a barrier, you have subtitles and the option of automatic translation in the video so that everyone can enjoy its content. This is definitely a year of celebration for fans of the 3D platformer genre!