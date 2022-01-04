The hitherto exclusive to PlayStation 5, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will also arrive on PC soon and would do so from the hand of an innovative rescaling function. At least, that’s what Intel says, who in the next few hours will present the new generation of Arc graphics cards, willing to compete against the major manufacturers in the sector.

Through a press release that would be made public after the presentation of the new Intel GPUs (via Videocardz), the company confirms not only that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming soon to PC, but that will be the first game to feature Intel’s new XeSS rescaling technology, similar to the well-known NVIDIA DLSS system that has given such good results in recent years. This type of systems allows you to lower the native resolution at which the game is running to gain performance, at the same time that it reconstructs the outgoing image with truly spectacular results.

«We are delighted to announce our partnership with Intel on Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC. Death Stranding has been a very popular game among PC gamers and we’re excited to see how Intel’s XeSS technology will improve user experiences at Director’s Cut, “said Neil Rally, President of 505 Games.

Death Stranding has been available on Steam since last summer of 202 and has managed to exceed 23 million dollars in revenue, we will see what more technical news brings this new Director’s Cut edition to compatible apart from the new playable content featuring various gadgets and side missions.