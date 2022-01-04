The definitive version of the title was released last September.

During these days Kojima has made the news based on what will be his next great game, which he has described as a radical project, although without giving more details about it. In fact, the only clue we’d have would be a Christmas greeting that the creative did in his social networks, in which three characters are seen until now unknown.

However, before entering new projects, it must be remembered that Kojima Productions launched Death Stranding Director’s Cut last September, this being a title that improved the homonymous game launched last 2019 and that was a candidate for GOTY. In this way, users had a new opportunity to enjoy this game. in its final version.

However, it must be said that in the original release the title was only available on PlayStation 4, later arriving on PC. It is because of that many were surprised when it was seen that Death Stranding Director’s Cut only reached PlayStation consoles, leaving out the supposed version for PC and even debating that, as happened with the original, it would end up arriving in time. And it seems that it could be a reality shortly.

Death Stranding would make the leap to PC at the hands of Intel

In just one day, CES 2022 will begin, on January 5, this being an exhibition, this being the place where some of the large hardware companies such as Nvidia, AMD and Intel will meet with special announcements, which could include The PC version of Death Stranding Director ‘Cut.

This has been learned thanks to a leaked Intel press release, which has been shared by the VideoCardz medium and that I would anticipate the announcement of this version of the title, being also the first video game to support Intel’s XeSS technology. Therefore, at some point during the conference, Neil Rally, president of 505 Games, would come out to announce the game.

Obviously we cannot yet give this information as real, since, first of all, everything that is not officially confirmed should be taken with a grain of salt even if they come through insiders or leaks. Therefore, it will be necessary to see if during these days you end up confirming this version of the game, which should be accompanied by the announcement of the arrival of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for Steam or Epic Games Store in the coming days.

