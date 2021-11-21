Red Alert, the latest Netflix movie, will feature an upscale cast. Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot will be directing the film.

Netflix has taken advantage of this year to make up for the time it lost due to the effects of the COVID-19. To do this, the chain sought to release luxury titles, in order to regain the audience. One of the tray projects is Red alert. The film stars Dwayne johnson.

What’s more, Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot they will also be present in this spy tape. With everything, your director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, spoke about the potential that his creation has, highlighting the great possibility that exists that all this will become a franchise.

“If we had to do a sequel, the only thing responsible would be to do two and three in a row”, Stated the filmmaker before mentioning that“It’s a very big production, and if you can put it together once, it will be better for everyone. Even for my sanity”Mentioned the developer.

For his part, the creative tried to explain or go deeper into what would be the tone of his project. Of this, it is expected that it will be something sober, but that it will attract attention. “Wanted to Red Notice entertain the world. Netflix has the largest audience in the world and I wanted each of the 209 million subscribers to be able to watch Red Notice and enjoy it ”, commented Thurber. “So there is no sex or drugs or real violence. There are not many rude words, but it is still fun. It’s big, it has great action pieces, great stars, and great laughs. Red Notice is for everyone from 8 to 80, male and female, conservative and liberal. Never mind. Red Notice is here to entertain you this month on Netflix”, He concluded.

Now, Red Alert is available on the platform from Friday, November 12, 2021.

