An important exercise is the one that has been carried out these days, in which calculations have been made of how much it costs to move to the new Felipe Ángeles airport and the challenge that exists in connectivity for this new port and one of the last experiments that we have seen in this regard, it was reported by the director of El Deforma on his social networks.

In his exercise of seeing how much it costs to travel to the new airport, he has checked the availability of services such as Uber, of being able to take him to that destination from Mexico City, but the important thing about this is the amount of negative comments that the cost of reaching this airport continues to generate.

The last comparison of how much it costs

The last exercise that has been done to find out how much it costs to travel to the Felipe Ángeles airport has made an Uber car pay for 799.93 pesos.

Poncho Gutiérrez, who is a well-known micro-influencer for promoting the Q4 agenda and actions related to the federal government, has traveled to the airport aboard an Uber car and in addition to the cost, the important thing is that he has managed to make an application car accept your tour.

The trip, according to Gutiérrez, who is also the current director of TheDeform, has had a cost of 799.93 pesos and a duration of 55 minutes.

“I’ve already arrived at the Santa Lucía airport: I left downtown Mexico City at 7:45 am and arrived at 8:40 am, 55 minutes of travel, moderate traffic. I took an UberX, it was 799.93 pesos, “he explained in his tweet, where he later clarified that he addressed the service at the height of the Salto del Agua subway on Eje Central.

His mention has been filled with terrible comments, from those who criticize that the cost of this journey is 43 percent of what a plane ticket costs to Cancun, to those who mocked that this air terminal requires offers cheap flights, but transfers very expensive land.

I have already arrived at the Santa Lucia airport: I left downtown CDMX at 7:45 am and arrived at 8:40 am, 55 minutes of travel, moderate traffic. I took an UberX, it was 799.93 pesos. pic.twitter.com/4edlT5wtDC – Poncho Gutiérrez (@PonchoGutz) November 10, 2021

