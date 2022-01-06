A couple of days ago it was revealed that Ghost of tsushima, the acclaimed Sucker Punch title, has surpassed eight million units sold since its launch in July 2020. Although this was treated as a huge celebration, this also caused Jeff Ross, director of Days gone, issued a statement where claims that his title has already exceeded this number of copies, but was not treated with the same level of attention.

According to Ross, Days gone it surpassed eight million units a year and a half after its launch, and this number only increased with its arrival on PC. But nevertheless, this was never celebrated by PlayStation, and instead tried to Days gone as “a disappointment”. This was what he commented:

“By the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and it sold over 8 million copies. Since then it has sold more, and then a million more on Steam. The management of the local studio always made us feel like it was a big disappointment ”.

Although the sales of Days gone they were quite positive, this did not merit a sequel, a proposal that was canceled by PlayStation. This is probably mainly due to the mixed reception this title received during its arrival on consoles.

On related issues, John Garvin, one of the directors of Days gone, attacked people who did not buy this game at full price. Similarly, an actor of this title accused the media of reviewing Days gone without finishing it before.

Editor’s Note:

There is clearly a preference on the part of PlayStation. While is true that Days gone It was not the critical success that was sought, treating this title as a complete disappointment is not something deserved. Likewise, with several updates, Bend Studios’ work got to perform better and fixed several of its problems.

Via: Jeff Ross