Hawkeye has already been released in the Disney + catalog and the production could open the door to many more things that are to come to the MCU.

Marvel has created a cinematic universe for the last ten years and beyond, showcasing groups of iconic heroes. The Avengers, who were perhaps the most popular of all, began to sidestep at the end of Phase 3 with Endgame. Hombre de Hierro and the Captain America departed, while at the start of Phase 4, it did Black widow definitively with her solo tape, which helped fire her. It is expected that little by little the initial group will say goodbye, leaving space for the new generations. Hawkeye I would be the next to go through this.

Clint barton had to see the loss of her best friend, Natasha romanoff, after losing his entire family. Now, at some point in history, he will premiere his own solo series, which he will launch in Disney +. In the show, the archer will have a young companion, Kate bishop, which is your most loyal ally in the comics.

Hailee steinfeld, the young actress who will play the vigilante, mentioned a little about the character, giving more details, including referring to whether or not she had survived the snap of her fingers. Thanos.

“No, I think we have seen her survive and we have also seen the loss of all the people [por el chasquido]. That didn’t happen to her“, Clarified the actress.

On the other hand, the director, Rhys thomas, previewed the end of the show. In his statements, he emphasized that no UCM project is totally independent, but all are interconnected in something bigger.

“Things just snowball and get bigger and bigger. And so I think we deliver something big in the end for everyone, but it’s also lovely because it’s kind of a self-contained story too.“, Mentioned the creative.

With the above, it would not be unreasonable to think that the program gives input to Hell’s Kitchen, headed by Daredevil and Kingpin to the franchise. Also, other options could come in between. To do this, we will have to wait for the next Wednesday, when one episode per week will then be released.

Source: The Wrap / BadTaste