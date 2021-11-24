Doctors from Oaxaca have taken over the headquarters in CDMX (Photo: Twitter / @ CMXNoticias)

On the night of this Tuesday, November 23, it was notified that the director of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, along with 350 other employees of the agency they are kept as “hostages” in the facilities of the institute located in Mexico City.

This, according to reports, is due to the fact that about a hundred doctors from Oaxaca, those who denounce having been unjustifiably fired, sought start a dialogue table with the head of Insabi, as well as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) from the early hours of the day.

However, failing to achieve his goal, decided to prevent people from entering or leaving the building located in the Guadalupe Inn neighborhood.

The sit-in held by the doctors was evicted by the government of PRI Alejandro Murat (Photo: Twitter / @ TITORMGARCIA)

Information in development …

