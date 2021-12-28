The chapters written in the history of fashion tend to leave their mark not only on the pages of luxury brands, but also on our personal style, and it is only a matter of time before the great creations of designers such as Kim Jones come to our closet as The inspiration emerges among our favorite low-cost brands, such as H&M, which presents us with a more affordable edition of the Tailleur Oblique Suit from the French firm.

As part of his debut collections for the French firm, the creator (fresh out of Louis Vuitton at the time) presented us with the reinterpretation of the tailoring: a blazer with a single button in a diagonal cut that. Immediately, it caught the attention of fashionistas around the world, making this jacket a new recurring hit on the catwalks of the maison French.





Now, we can afford to wear a Parisian look thanks to H&M and its exclusive member discounts, where we find a jacket with a peak lapel in black and with a button which refers us to Jones’ creations, but which can be ours for a much more accessible price.





The regular price of this jacket is 59.99 euros, but for members, the survey is lowered to 35.99 euros.

Double-breasted jacket in viscose and recycled polyester. Model with peak lapels, a top pocket, inserted front pockets, two inside pockets, decorative buttons on the cuffs and a back vent.

