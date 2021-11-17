There are works that can last for years and years, such as the Plaza de España in Madrid or the remodeling of the Gran Vía metro. However, others only need a few hours to be ready. This is the case of the new Dior store in Dubai, which It has been 3D printed and assembled in just five days. Come on, what has been 120 hours. And it is a true past that contradicts the saying that the rush is not good.

Located a few meters from the sea in Jumeirah, the most famous beach in Dubai and a favorite residential area of ​​foreigners who live in the city, the facilities of this concept store it is made up of two cylindrical modules made from clay, sand and unprocessed natural fibers. In addition, for its construction a printing system has been used that generates the minimum amount of waste and that has a reduced ecological impact compared to concrete 3D printers.

Outside, the façade reproduces the iconic cannage by Dior. A stitched relief that we can find from their leather goods to the eye shadows of their makeup palettes. The cannage it’s the wicker grid of the seat of the chairs inspired by the 18th century British fashion. This style became fashionable when it was imported by the company from the Indies.





Christian Dior loved them and used them to decorate his own country house. What’s more, they would be these same chairs with a seat cannage those that I would place as reserved seats for VIPs and VIP clients at the Haute Couture presentations on Avenue Montaigne in Paris in 1947. John Galliano later recovered that decorative motif and it is the one we see in both the leather goods and makeup products of the Maison.

Inside, on the other hand, stands out the Toile de Jouy print, a timeless code that is also highly appreciated by Christian Dior, which the firm constantly reinvents and which can be found today in Dior Maison creations that range from household items to cushions and notebooks, in homage to the founding designer.





The rest of the space, which has a total of 80 square meters and includes a zone chill out Outdoors with tables, loungers and sofas, it is decorated with white furniture and neutral tones such as wood. Taking all this into account, it is not surprising that ultramodern Dubai, the richest city in the world, is the home of this pop store that mixes luxury, nature and futurism in one.

Photos | Mohamed Somji for Dior