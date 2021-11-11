Dina, the new generation, back in charge

Just in their 30s, Altagracia and Ararggo Gómez Sierra are emblematic of the renewal of a company with a long tradition in Mexico. A few months after celebrating its 70th anniversary, Dina, the only Mexican truck and bus manufacturer, is ready to return to the load.

“If it’s Dina, walk.” This motto distinguished, in the 60s, the vehicles built by Diesel Nacional, a firm created by the government in July 1951. In seven decades, the company has undergone transformations and has made adjustments.

Miguel Ángel Velasco, Altagracia Gómez and Ararggo Gómez. October 14, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

Despite the evolution, some time ago, the current owner of the Gómez family found that, after 20 years of ceasing to produce heavy cargo transport, 20% of the trucks on the country’s roads were still Dina.

“Dina is part of the history of Mexico and the history of transportation in the world. Although it was born as a parastatal company, it manages to consolidate itself as a spearhead, not only due to its own engineering merits and local solutions, but also due to its alliances. From the 50’s he allied himself with Fiat, with Chrysler, with Renault, with Marcopolo. We were the company with which the monsters had to enter Mexico hand in hand to compete ”, says Altagracia Gómez Sierra, who is part of the Board of Directors of Dina and is in charge of new projects of Grupo G, the consortium that includes Dina and other family companies, whose emporium started with her grandfather, Alfonso Gómez Somellera.

Altagracia Gómez, president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Minsa and member of the Board of Directors of DINA. October 14, 2021 Photo: © Oswaldo Ramírez

Grupo G has three main divisions: agriculture and food, construction and real estate development, and industrial activity. This business group includes firms such as Minsa, Almer or Agroinsumos Campo Fino, among a dozen other companies, some related to thermoformed plastics for the automotive industry.

“We participate in the light and heavy duty automotive segment; in light cargo we are tier1 and tier2 suppliers to companies such as Tesla, Audi or Volkswagen ”, explains Ararggo Gómez, Dina’s executive vice president and a key part of the strategy to return to cargo.

In Mexico, the transportation industry represents 5.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), within the sector; 50.7% corresponds to cargo transportation; 31.8%, to passenger transport; 7.7%, to land transport, and 3.2%, to air transport.

There are 983,000 freight transport companies in the country, of which more than 25% have between one and five units.

An expedition to the Orient

The first nod back to the freight was the introduction of a hustler (yard tractor), with which they secured a major contract operating out of the port of Long Beach, California.

“We were sought by a company that is one of the most important port operators in the world: it has more than 180. SCA Marine asked us to manufacture a specific vehicle for their needs, and our team developed one suitable for intensive use in one of the most important ports. important in the world, which is Long Beach. In 10 years, we had already sold around 500 units there, ”says Ararggo Gomez.

Ararggo Gómez, Miguel Ángel Velasco and Altagracia Gómez October 14, 2021. Photo: © Oswaldo Ramírez

For Miguel Ángel Velasco Martínez, CEO of Dina Camiones, this vehicle also made it possible to migrate, little by little, towards new technologies, starting in 2006, when they introduced gas vehicles, and until 2019, when they managed to electrify the hustlers for maneuvers in Port.

“It is a yard tractor that tows containers and it has allowed us not only to introduce Dina to cargo with the experience we have, but also to migrate to new technologies. The last one, and which is a success for Dina, is that we are already exporting electric vehicles under that same platform. This was developed with the support of the government of California, which is the most important local economy in the world and the most advanced in terms of emissions, where they had one objective, which was to electrify the loading and unloading of ports ”.

The next step was to make a series of visits to Asia, in 2015 and 2016. Ararggo Gómez reports that, in the first phase, the general manager and those in charge of purchasing and engineering attended. The objective was to maintain the tradition of generating alliances.

“The trade war between the United States and China was playing a lot, and we noticed that, in the bus and truck production sector, the concentration continued to advance. The market went from monsters to titans, as the big companies began to merge. Dina is not a fearful company, but it is a well-kept company. We have always grown hand in hand with those who are ahead in technology and market capacity; and those who are going ahead now are not the Europeans, nor the North Americans: they are the Asians, ”says Altagracia Gómez.

Altagracia Gómez, president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Minsa and member of the Board of Directors of DINA. October 14, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

This is how an alliance was formed with five Chinese companies, led by Shaanxi Automobile Group to bring to Mexico three new heavy-duty trucks (one torton and two tractors) that are marketed under the Dina brand.

Raise national content

Dina expects the first order for 100 trucks to be assembled and on the road before the end of the year. At the close of the edition, about 40% of the planned vehicles had arrived in Mexico, all in parts to assemble.

“To achieve this alliance, we visited Korea, China and Japan looking for the best technology and, for Dina’s 70th anniversary, we chose names like D500, D700 and D900, which were the same as the first freight vehicles, to invoke the nostalgia. We think we did well; we entered on time because, in our case, experience counts, as well as the ability to tropicalize a unit that is designed with luxury roads in mind, fully paved. That is where we come in to adapt the vehicles with engineering and have them ready for the Mexican reality ”, affirms Ararggo Gómez.

Ararggo Gómez, vice president of DINA. October 14, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

The manager explains that, among the main differentiators of his new cargo trucks, the “flat” cabin stands out, which culturally causes visual confusion, since drivers are used to cabins with engines in front, which provide a sense of security in the face of the possibility. of a crash.

“The truth is that this type of cab offers a better field of vision for drivers, which is safer to prevent accidents. Something that also distinguishes us is the after-sales service, because it is not just about bringing the trucks at a competitive price, but also about having a good service and adequate availability of spare parts ”, he says.

The family estimates that, in 2022, there will be a growth of 30 to 40% in the sales of these three models with a payload capacity of eight to 35 tons, depending on the model (60 tons, in the case of double-trailers. ).

The project has involved investments for the conversion of all-in plants that, until now, have amounted to between 30 and 40 million dollars, and that, by 2023, will reach 70 million dollars between working capital, workshops and engineering.

Currently, all of the parts for the new trucks come from China. However, the goal is that, in three years, these vehicles will have a strong proportion of national parts, as is the case with Dina’s specialized cargo lines and passenger transport, where the national content ranges from 65 to 80%. .

With a 25% increase in heavy truck sales in September, Miguel Elizalde, executive president of the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT) considers that a period of recovery has already begun, driven by greater mobility; However, he assures that public policy impulses are still needed to encourage the replacement of the cargo park.

“Sales respond to the resumption of work and academic activities. But it is still necessary to recover the pre-pandemic levels. Take advantage of the normalization of transfer flows to respond and comply with the constitutional right that people have to a safe, efficient and responsible mobility. Within the framework of the discussions on the Mobility and Road Safety Law in the Senate of the Republic, it is essential to channel resources and fiscal incentives for the renewal of the fleet, to improve vehicles, routes, transfer times and integrate the multimodal transport systems. In short, to provide a decent, inclusive and sustainable transportation to workers, students and families ”, he affirms.

Public policy and sustainability

From the point of view of Miguel Ángel Velasco Martínez, the CEO of Dina, the company’s greatest asset is that it has the necessary technology and experience to provide sustainable mobility solutions, consistent with today’s problems.

The offering ranges from diesel efficiency technology, liquefied gas and natural gas, to biofuel, hybrid vehicles and the most recent project: electric buses.

Miguel Ángel Velasco, CEO of DINA. October 14, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

“Dina wants to be a determined actor in the change of mobility and load. That is why we bring projects with facts, not ideas. We have efficient cargo focused on customers effectively. On the transportation issue, we are working on shared development to manufacture the first 100% Mexican electric bus, ”he says.

This development is carried out in conjunction with the companies Fuerza Industrial and Luna Littium Battery.

“We have the support of the Secretariat for Economic Development of Mexico City and the support of the secretary, who has provided a good guide so that we can have a first electric vehicle; and we are sure that, in the following months, in the short term, we will have a first prototype that meets the expectations of the Latin American market. It will be developed in conjunction with CDMX, but this city is a benchmark for what happens abroad ”.

In two more years, Dina will reach an investment of 100 million dollars in engineering projects and vehicle redesign. Currently, 80% of the production is destined for the domestic market, and 20% for the export market, mainly to the United States and Canada. Dina’s average commercialization currently reaches 1,000 vehicles each year.

In Latin America, Dina’s transportation solutions are present in Colombia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

“With a good adaptation of inclusive and collaborative public policy, we will be able to implement a technology that benefits emissions, which is our social and collective responsibility,” adds the manager.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico