As each car is used in a different way, no two models age the same, no matter how much they are the same model. Hence, Porsche has developed innovative technology to predict breakdowns.

Porsche has shared with the world a technology that it has called the digital twin of a car, which can be used for predictive driving functions and to know the status of the components of a vehicle depending on the use.

The concept includes sensors built into the vehicle, including the chassis, which can determine if the vehicle is operating normally, while identifying mechanical or electrical problems that require mechanical attention.

According to Porsche, the creation of a virtual copy of an existing object (They talk about cars but it can be extrapolated to other businesses) enables data-driven analysis, monitoring and diagnostics, without the difficulties and limitations of real world tests, or what is the same, of the workshop on duty.

The so-called digital twin of a vehicle comprises not only the operating data it collects, but also any related data, such as information gathered during planned maintenance work and unexpected repairs.

Porsche claims that some elements of this digital twin already exist in the databases maintained by Porsche service centers, but taking its capabilities and possibilities to the extreme.

The main advantage of digital twins is that can be connected to the network and in order to analyze vehicle data and combine it with an artificial intelligence system. In this way they can determine if a vehicle is operating to the best of its ability, both mechanically and electrically.

For example, an algorithm can compare big data from centralized systems with data from sensors in a vehicle’s chain and chassis specifically to identify a customer’s driving style or diagnose potential problems.

Next, the algorithm can recommend not only the optimal time to perform maintenance tasks on the vehicle, but also the necessary scope of these tasks, based on the data of the integrated sensors.

Thus they don’t just want to get into F1, but also revolutionize the automotive industry.