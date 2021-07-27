Work must be done on cultural change in people and this implies generating the necessary spaces for people to learn and train.

It is so broad to talk about digital transformation that it is necessary to try to explain it simply and specifically, through three steps. All of them fundamental and just as relevant and necessary.

First step: understand that a digital transformation is a cultural transformation And, therefore, it is not about technology but about people. Work must be done on cultural change in people and this implies generating the necessary spaces for people to learn and train. Successful companies have been and are the ones that create the contexts and provide adequate containment, since their top executives understand that changes are complex and people fear the unknown. Recognizing this is the first step. Organizations must generate enthusiasm so that people are encouraged, and, from there, all initiatives and strategies that facilitate cultural change are welcome, including defining objectives and goals, promoting change with awards and recognitions, institutional messages, training , activities that promote changes and new digital tools. The walls of the organization must “transpire” the digital.

Second step: make people participate and be part of the change. Many cultural transformations skip this step and attempt to implement top-down change, and this methodology is rarely successful. Success occurs when people feel that they are the ones driving and managing the transformation. How? Generating spaces to innovate, contribute ideas, that those ideas are listened to and evaluated and, surely, transformations and automations are generated that are initiatives of the collaborators themselves who, in turn, know their day-to-day work better than anyone. This bottom-up approach is typically implemented with short, agile sessions of innovation or exploration.

Third step: now yes, is the implementation and adoption of decisions and / or new technologies or tools that have been strategically defined by the top executives of the companies. This stage can include from new systems and platforms, centralization of activities, automation tools, data analytics, artificial intelligence or machine learning, migration to the cloud, etc.

Digital transformation is often believed to be only the third step, and the results are often not the best. The phases described are fundamental and necessary pillars for a successful digital transformation.

