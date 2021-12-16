Before the pandemic, digitization was a topic generally limited to the sales or marketing areas of companies. However, its adoption has accelerated exponentially in the last year and a half, changing the business in a comprehensive way. To be successful, today digitization must be led at the organizational level, promoting a new mentality and opening a universe of possibilities, according to representatives from Michelin, Heineken and Mercado Libre during the Forbes CMO Network.

“Digital is everywhere, it’s like electricity,” said Darío Tarulla, VP of Marketing and CMO at Heineken. In recent times, the beer company accelerated the digitization of the business, “not only in the way we do marketing or interact with other media such as Mercado Libre, but also in how we are organized internally.”

A clear example was lived in Heineken Mexico, where the company has a very large retail business, but they had not yet developed an e-commerce platform to complement and enhance physical retail. “The pandemic caused us to have to accelerate our digital transformation to find new ways to reach consumers,” explained Tarulla.

In the case of Michelin, the story was similar. According to Jean-Christophe Miot, Director of Marketing, the first step was to recognize that the issue of digitization was not exclusive to sales or marketing, but to the company as a whole. With this mindset, their teams began to evolve and share digitization within the company, which was well received.

The next step was to really understand the needs of consumers, since they are not the same when they buy through e-commerce as when they do so through traditional channels. “For this it was necessary to adopt an omnichannel vision and give the customer a global experience,” said Miot.

Despite belonging to two totally different sectors, Heineken and Michelin understood the importance of digitization at the company level and of finding the talent with the necessary skills to empower it both inside and outside their companies. For this, strategic alliances with marketplaces such as Mercado Libre were essential.

“Mercado Libre has evolved, it has become a more sophisticated medium, thanks to the evolution of its talent,” said José Manuel Maceda, Country Head of Mercado Ads. Thus, from having people who went out to sell advertising guidelines, they now have digital marketing consultants with more analytical skills. This has made them ideal partners to help position brands, channel traffic to them and get the right message to their consumers.

“Our role has evolved. The focus is now on working in coordination with the brands, as a strategic set of multidisciplinary teams that includes sales, marketing and Mercado Libre ”, explained Maceda. After coordinating all this, he explained that it is necessary to raise “the ambition of the project”, that is, what record in sales is to be achieved. This is decisive for the strategy and joint efforts of the different multidisciplinary teams in companies.

“By integrating branding and performance in a single site, brands can have more effective strategies, through the measurement of campaigns in Mercado Libre, in addition to listening to consumers and adjusting the plan according to their needs,” analyzed Maceda. Thus, collaboration is key in the digitization process, especially in a context where consumers are constantly looking for new and better shopping experiences.

