A study revealed by Capgemini shows that by 2025 digital payments will represent more than 25% of global transactions, 14.5% more than in 2020.

This only lets us see that the increase in online purchases, as well as digital payments, are increasingly common and in the future, they will be even more so.

Digital payments as a security measure against COVID19

Thanks to the fact that the pandemic brought with it the physical closure of stores and other businesses, their digitization generated new challenges for everyone.

Digital payments, now, as a bargaining chip, would be an important need to avoid having contact with coins or bills, which probably carried the virus.

That is why Capgemini conducted a study called “World Payments Report 2021”, which talks about everything that happened in 2021 and what will happen in the future about digital payments.

Consumers increasingly digitized

The study carried out shows that about 45% of consumers use their digital wallet at least 20 times a year to make some type of payment.

In addition, global cashless B2B transactions, according to Capgemini, will rise to 200 billion transactions by 2025.

“As digital payments become more and more the norm, that, as the exception, providers must find ways to make transactions faster and easier to use,” says Anirban Bose, CEO of Financial Services, Capgemini.

The new generation of digital payments will put cash aside

This report revealed that with the expectation that consumption increases in 2021, purchases without the use of cash will be boosted, to now be more and more common.

Digital payment transactions are bracing for all of the expected growth, which Capgemini says will be 18.6% by 2025, with the next generation leading this.

Globally, the region that is leading digital payments is Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that by 2025, they will account for more than half of global non-cash transactions.

Investments in payment infrastructures

One of the main investments that will be made in the following years in digital payments is in the modernization of the payments infrastructure, as well as migrations to ISO 20022 and even transformation in the cloud.

In this sense, providers must give priority to all the digital capabilities they have, to continue in the competition of banking and transactions.

Although investing in this is only the beginning, since the growing number of now digitized clients will demand more and more services and better attention from them.

The study indicates that loyalty, continuous rewards, experience in digital payments, as well as alternative payment options, are key points among customer expectations.

The future of 4.X payments

Organizations that are better prepared for the future will be better adapted to the new elements that hit the market, 4.X payments.

These include data, shared infrastructure, platform capabilities, integrated finance – all focused on delivering the best customer service.

On the other hand, some companies that were part of the study are likely to seek help from third parties for more innovative results that they can implement.