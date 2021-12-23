Digital Marketing Strategies May Be About To Change In China

China’s top tax watchdog gave a one-week deadline for that country’s celebrities and influencers to update their tax returns. It is an ultimatum.

That’s right, the Xi Jinping government gave them until December 31, 2021 to declare their income, expenses and earnings related to their activity on social networks.

Then, starting in January, the agency will strengthen controls on these “celebrities on the web” and, if they find irregularities, evasion or inconsistencies, the penalties will be very harsh.

The Chinese strategy is to end tax evasion in that market segment and, at the same time, with behavior considered “immoral” by the government for some sectors of the entertainment industry.

The communication for the influencers came from the tax offices of the most important regions and cities in relation to entertainment in China, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Canton.

From there, they warned local Internet celebrities that they have until the end of the year to declare “all their income” (not some, all) in order to avoid serious sanctions, according to a statement issued this Thursday, December 23.

The text says that if the “self-assessment and self-correction are not exhaustive and accurate,” the department of each district will handle the sanctions.

The influencers business in China

One of the most lucrative business sectors for influencers in China is live streaming sales. Those influencers make millions and declare very little.

This week, China’s so-called “live streaming queen” Huang Wei was given a fine equivalent to US $ 200 million for tax evasion.

In addition, on Tuesday, China closed all the accounts on each of the social networks that, together, added more than 105 million followers.

Huang Wei, in reaction, posted on Weibo, a kind of Chinese Twitter, apologizing and admitting responsibility for the evasion. The influencer is also known as Weiya or Viya.

Earlier, actress Zheng Shuang was fined $ 46 million and Fan Bingbing, who was part of the X Men saga, is under investigation for another tax evasion case.

The office in charge of the control of radio, film and television in China reported that there will be “zero tolerance” for cases of tax evasion, especially for entertainment professionals who specialize in social networks.

In the middle of the Communist Party “The People’s Daily“An editorial article accused some Chinese influencers who do live streaming of” getting dividends from the industry without assuming social responsibilities. “

There it was also said that although “the Chinese State supports the development of new business models”, these “need to be regulated.”

Earlier this year, Xi Jinping said that social media stars have “excessively high” and “irrational” earnings.