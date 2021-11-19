The Covid-19 pandemic has so far caused 254 million cases and 5.11 million deaths globally. In the same way, it has modified the life of the rest of the population and one of its consequences is an acceleration in digitization. The clearest example can be seen with the medical consultations that have increased in its online modality. But although the internet offers many advantages, there are also adverse aspects such as digital fraud that have increased in recent months.

Unfortunately, in the same way that assaults exist in conventional life, its variant can also be presented in the virtual sphere. The fact that people now stay connected to the internet for longer has changed the pattern of crime.

In this sense, from November 14 to 20, 2021, the Fraud Awareness Week or Fraud Week is commemorated. This date was established in 2000 by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). While the event aims to encourage business leaders and employees to take proactive measures to minimize the impact of fraud, promoting education to combat it.

Crimes that can be committed online

In 2020, the boom in online activity stemming from the Covid-19 crisis presented yet another opportunity for digital fraud and crime. As can be seen in the following graph based on a survey carried out by the association earlier this year, about half of the representatives of organizations around the world claimed to have detected more internet crimes since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, almost three-quarters of the professionals surveyed said they expect an increase in all types of fraud in the next 12 months. Cyber ​​fraud (such as hacking, ransomwares and malware) and social engineering (phishing, brandjacking and baiting) are the categories with the highest expectation of growth, with 82 percent of respondents anticipating growth in these two risk areas.

In response to these threats, 80 percent of organizations reported making changes to their anti-fraud programs, while 38 percent said they increased their budget for preventative technologies.

Doctors are exposed

But although it may be thought that doctors are oblivious to this type of robbery, the opposite is actually the case. In fact, the healthcare sector is a favorite of criminals to resort to digital fraud. The reason is because confidential patient information is bought for large amounts of money on the black market. Just as the internet medical consultations During the Covid-19 pandemic, robberies of doctors have also increased.