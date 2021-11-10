Digital Foundry YouTube channel disappears

Digital Foundry, a popular channel that is responsible for carrying out all kinds of technical analysis on video games and technology, suddenly disappeared from Youtube. That’s right, all the videos and content published by this medium are no longer available on the aforementioned platform, and everything seems to indicate that someone sabotaged the channel. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

Apparently, since the morning of this Tuesday November 9, the channel Digital Foundry had been compromised by a third party, and as a result of the actions taken by its owners, it appears that Youtube decided to disable it automatically while this situation was resolved. For the moment, Digital Foundry He has only shared the following on social networks:

“Yes, we are aware that the Digital Foundry YouTube channel disappeared – probably due to an automatic response to today’s hack. We are already investigating and will solve it. “

Yes, we’re aware of the Digital Foundry YouTube channel vanishing – likely some kind of automated response to the earlier hijacking. We’re investigating and will get this resolved. – Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) November 9, 2021

And yes, search Digital Foundry on Youtube It no longer shows the channel and evidently none of its videos. If you manage to reach the league of any of them, you will be greeted with the following screen:

It is unknown exactly what will happen to the canal once it returns to the hands of Richard Leadbetter and company, but it sounds like something unlikely that it will completely disappear along with all its contents.

Editor’s note: I can’t imagine how maddening it must be for the folks at Digital Foundry that their channel is missing from YouTube. We don’t know if it will return to normal, or if they will lose the channel forever, but I imagine this would be quite a drastic measure so hopefully everything will end well.

Via: Digital Foundry