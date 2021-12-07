The various analyzes and criticisms of Halo Infinite have already begun to fall, including ours, where it has mostly received very good ratings, praising the title of 343 Industries. Recently, it was also the turn of Digital Foundry, who call it a “brilliant game”, albeit with some technical launch details that the company should improve in the next patch.

Through Eurogamer, The famous video with the technical analysis of Digital Foundry has been published, who have praised the gameplay and campaign of Halo Infinite, arguing that It’s the best they’ve seen in years, better than Halo 4 and 5. However, it has various technical details that, without worsening the gaming experience at all, do make the first contact difficult in a certain way, hoping that the study will solve these problems in a future update.

Digital Foundry praises Halo Infinite, albeit with some details

As Digital Foundry explains, it has been seen that the quality mode on Xbox Series X works extremely well, with a stable 60 fps at all times. On the contrary, the performance mode that works at 120 fps, it does so with a much less solid stability, where fps drops are seen with a variable resolution that often also falls below 1080p, when there is a lot of movement on the screen. In addition, they argue that they have encountered various problems with the lighting system and the shadows in particular, along with facial animations that are slowed down on certain occasions.

In conjunction, Digital Foundry has encountered memory issues with Halo Infinite, where every now and then the game freezes for a few seconds for no apparent reason. All of the above, although they are problems that the study should improve, The media emphasizes that these are not problems that tarnish the gaming experience, on the contrary, it has found it brilliant and effective, with a development and history of the best that has seen in years in the saga. Suitable for all ages.

