Digital Foundry always has some really cool videos, and now they have posted a Guardians of the Galaxy Ray Tracing comparison on Xbox Series X and PS5. This game surprised many when it was released in October. He was praised for faithfully recreating the characters from the comics, and the story as well as the soundtrack was also praised. Recently, at The Game Awards, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy won the award for best narrative of 2021.

The game originally launched with two modes on both next-gen consoles. The Quality mode was intended to deliver a native 4K image at 30fps stable, while the performance mode reduced resolution and graphics effects to reach the expected 60fps. The Xbox Series S version only released with a mode that ran at 30fps. Now it has been updated, and it is inevitable to want to see how Guardians of the Galaxy Ray Tracing works on Xbox Series X and PS5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5

Last month, Eidos-Montreal added a third mode to Guardians of the Galaxy that enables Ray Tracing, and Digital Foundry just uploaded a new video comparing Guardians of the Galaxy Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5. It is stated in the video that this new mode can be considered as a substitute for Quality mode. When Ray Tracing is on, the game runs at 30fps with dynamic 4K resolution. It is between 2880 × 1620 and 3840 × 2160, and Ambient Occlusion is the only difference from Quality mode.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are identical, although the Xbox Series S does not have Ray Tracing. Due to the visual style of Guardians of the Galaxy, serves as a great example of how Ray Tracing can improve the image in every scene.