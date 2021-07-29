Digital Foundry couldn’t help but be surprised, and has released a new video on the performance of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S. And the result could not be more amazing to the point that, as Digital Foundry points out, the game works on Xbox Series X in a similar way to the Ultra version of PC, and also supports 120 FPS on a monitor with VRR. This makes the console version of Microsoft Flight Simulator an unprecedented success.

The game offers in terms of general level of detail something amazing, no signs of dynamic resolution scaling even on Xbox Series X nor on Xbox Series S. As for frame rate performance, Digital Foundry says that Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S hits around 30 fps for most of the experience, but the S Series version will executes more fluently.

Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S

The Xbox Series X offers the best version of the game in terms of graphics. But the truth is that the Xbox Series S has proven to be a next-generation console with the offered version of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Regarding the performance mode that can be accessed through VRR-compatible TVs, the game can reach up to 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, this frame rate is said to be “highly variable”, ranging from 50 to 120 fps.

Xbox is giving away gift cards to celebrate the 2021 summer sale

In conclusion, Digital Foundry claims that Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S is “just amazing,” and “the bottom line is that Xbox Series X delivers a visual experience that matches PC at its best, while Series S -although compromised- is almost miraculous to behold ».