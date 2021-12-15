The well-known brand is looking to get the full potential of its microwave-assisted magnetic recording (MAS-MAMR) and are planning to create hard drives with 30 TB of capacity.

We all have a computer and cell phone full of things. Photographs, documents, emails and too many files that we want to save but it is so much that we do not know where to put it. We do not feel like dividing it into several hard drives and we end up without emptying our devices.

Toshiba has the answer. He has been playing with Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAS-MAMR) for some time now. With this technology they have made 18 TB hard drives, but they want more.

For that have been supported by TDK and SDK, two Japanese companies that can help you. TDK could help out with the build and headers, while SDK would use its chemical knowledge to take better advantage of hard drive read bands.

In case you are a little lost, MAS-MAMR technology uses microwaves to change the magnetic coercivity of hard drives. This means that the recording tracks are narrower and therefore more tracks can be created in the same amount of space.

The jump will not be immediate and they will increase the capacity of their hard drives little by little. Before reaching 30 TB, they will go through 20 TB, then 22 TB, etc.

A technology that only they have.

The competition runs into a problem. This microwave recording technology belongs to Toshiba, TDK and SDK, so the rest will have to do more research to achieve something similar.

Western Digital and Seagate, which have always had quality hard drives, have been working with heat assisted recording (HAMR).

If you want to buy an external hard drive, surely you have many doubts. In this guide we detail the characteristics that you have to take into account.

It has given them good results and they can also reach 20 TB. Seagate has even made 10 3.5-inch platters on its hard drives to expand their memory capacity, promising high-capacity devices in the near future.

At the end, the technology that generates the most benefits will be the one that takes the cat to the water. Quite possibly they will have to adapt and end up using MAMR to reach Toshiba’s capabilities.