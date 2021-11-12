Oncology.mx.- Authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) highlighted that the use of Digital ID allows users to know the patient’s treatment history and have the information available 24 hours a day through any electronic device, this happened in the work meeting with mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients.

The head of the Digital and Information Services Division for Digital Healthcare, Isaac Mejía Montes de Oca, explained during this sixty-first meeting that the registration so that they have access to this application is carried out Social work where minors receive care. Users are discharged and in this way can consult the general information of the patient.

In the virtual session, he stressed that in addition to the general information of the patient, the Digital Card It has existing cycles on certain dates to know in detail the period that you want to consult; likewise, this information can be downloaded and printed if necessary.

Regarding the progress of the platform, the actuary Mejía Montes de Oca explained that the pilot test and monitoring of the appointment system for the Blood Bank continues, where an average of 700 appointments are being scheduled daily through https://www.imss.gob.mx/bancodesangre.

So far, 6,369 patients have been registered on the platform, of which 43% are pediatric and 58% are adults. This week 137 new users were registered and 53 medical units already use this tool; Of these, 14 are High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and 39 are Second Level hospitals.

Between the agreements of this session, are: follow up on specific cases, the email address of the Satisfaction Survey on the use of the tool My Chat ONCOIMSS will be sent to the WhatsApp groups of mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients, a visit will be made to the Hospital de Especialidades Puebla to carry out a cross-evaluation and to the General Hospital of the La Raza National Medical Center for supervision and follow-up of the training on catheter management.

On behalf of the IMSS, the doctor Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits; Borsalino González Andrade, Director of Administration; the doctor Beatriz Maldonado Almaraz, coordinator of UMAE; the doctor Carlos Quezada Sanchez, head of the Control Office; teacher Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, Head of the Division of Nursing Programs; teacher Iaso Ponce de León González, head of the Division of Follow-up with Civil Society; Jorge de Anda Garcia, head of the Supply Control Coordination; among others.

