You’ve probably wondered what the Halo Infinite performance on Xbox Series X | S. We are not referring to the multiplayer but to the campaign, which as everyone who has had the opportunity to try it has already revealed, is at another level in terms of graphics. The experts at Digital Foundry have been able to test the Halo Infinite campaign and their conclusions are interesting, very good for the Xbox Series X and not so much for the Xbox Series S.

Halo Infinite’s performance on Xbox Series X in quality mode manages to deliver a dynamic 4K resolution and a solid 60fps, something that most games keep for their performance mode. Speaking of which, Halo Infinite’s performance mode on Xbox Series X hits 120fps but sacrifices resolution, dropping down to 1080p.

Halo Infinite performance on Xbox Series X | S

The idea that a game as graphically ambitious as Halo Infinite achieves 120 fps is without a doubt astounding. However, it comes at a cost. The first thing is that It does not offer a stable 120 fps but is between 100 and 110 fps. So the performance mode is perhaps a bit shaky, but it is all made up for by a quality mode that runs at 4K and constant 60fps. Unfortunately, the news is not so good for the Xbox Series S.

The quality mode is works at a locked resolution of 1080p and 30fps, while the quality mode is Performance delivers dynamic 1080p resolution and solid 60fps. Halo Infinite performance on Xbox Series X | S differs greatly depending on the console. The final question in the review is how it will work on Xbox One.