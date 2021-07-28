Digimon Survive is now delayed until 2022

Bandai Namco has once again delayed one of its most unknown and promising projects. Is about Digimon Survive, that if you waited for the year 2020 and was delayed until 2021, now will wait until 2022, just like reflects the latest financial report from TOEI Animation. Its launch is still scheduled for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, something that was anticipated in its presentation in the summer of 2018.

Digimon Survive was presented as an RPG game with elements of strategy and action developed by Witchcraft. The story centers on a young man named Takuma momozuka, which gets lost with a group of friends in a world full of monsters and dangers. As they try to find their way home, they have to make decisions that can influence events.

The game promises to have more than 100 Digimon throughout your adventure, which will unfold through 2D combat in SRPG style (role and strategy) classic. Unfortunately, since 2019 there have not been many new features of the title. So, they did offer previews of its gameplay, as well as the most promising images.

The Digimon saga today

The Digimon saga is not currently in great shape to this day. One of his latest novelties was the movie Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, located 10 years since Tai and Agumon met and began their adventure in the digital world. In the film, Tai is a college student while Matt and the others have gone their own way in life. However, a series of incidents around the world brings the chosen children together again to fight a new threat: Eosmon.

With this delay, it seems that we will have to wait more to enjoy the return of the Digimon saga …