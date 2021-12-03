In the video game industry they are known in a more mediatic way, several developments that are taking too long, like Metroid Prime 4, the new installment of Bioshock, GTA VI, among others. Nevertheless, Among all these, Digimon Survive stands out because, in addition, its release date has been delayed more than three times, as the title announced in 2018 was originally going to come out in 2019.

However, for unknown reasons, it was announced that the title would arrive in 2020, then in 2021 and now in 2022, a situation that has rarely been seen in the industry, although it cannot be denied that the pandemic will have had something to do with the development of the title.

Green shoots surrounding Digimon Survive’s upcoming release

Yes, it seems that 2022 will be the final launch date, except surprise, since, far from speculating, you start to see movement around the title, which starts with your rating by ESRB, an entity that is in charge of giving its sections some elements equivalent to our PEGI and that usually only kicks in when a pitch is close.

Therefore, if this body has already classified Digimon Survive as a game for adolescents, is an indication that the launch could be imminent. Likewise, it is worth mentioning that this does not equate to the game coming out in a week, but this rating gives considerable weight to the idea that Digimon Survive could reach physical and digital stores sometime in the first half of 2022.

On the other hand, it should be noted that it is not the first classification to receive the title, since a few months ago the same was reported in Australia. It will be necessary to see if this is the definitive one in a title in which the producer thanked the fans for their patience, reaffirming that the title would arrive in 2022 and that news of the same will be given soon.

For the rest, it only remains to emphasize that Digimon Survive will be released sometime in 2022, barring last minute surprise, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC