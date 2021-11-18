Complementing the analysis of the state of fixed broadband, it is the turn to analyze the official data of the CNMC on the evolution of mobile lines, corresponding to the month of September 2021, which has allowed the market to grow 1% more than a year ago, reaching 55.54 million lines. During September, the global calculation of the entire market represented a gain of 112,078 lines, as the increase of 139,267 contract lines offset the loss of 27,189 prepaid card lines.

From the data published by the CNMC in reference to the mobile telephony market, two views differ: portability results with the lines that change operator maintaining the same telephone number, and on the other hand, the net profit lines, which in addition to portability, take into account the lines registered with a new number, and the lines that have been canceled.

To analyze the trend of each operator with a more global vision, we are going to compare the results obtained in September during the last four years and the accumulated so far in 2021.

Movistar contributes 51% of lost lines through portability, Vodafone 25% and Orange 24%

The mobile portabilities in September were 661,083 lines, which is 4.4% less than the volume registered in the same month of 2020, and has ended up placing Movistar near its worst annual records after losing 49,000 lines. Also negative, and increasing the poor results of last month, Vodafone and Orange saw 24,000 and 23,000 lines escape respectively.

On the positive side, the group of Independent MVNOs, where Digi has led the last quarter with an average alone of about 22,000 lines, they added about 70,000 cover lines. The MásMóvil Group (and all its brands), with its 27,000 lines won, marked its best record of the whole year.

Refering to trend with respect to the same month in previous years, especially Movistar, Orange and Vodafone worsen, while the independent MVNOs and MásMóvil, are the ones who mark a more positive evolution than in previous years.

Vodafone continues to grow in net profit

As we said, the net gain of lines includes, in addition to the portability data, the additions of new numbers and the cancellation of lines. But despite being a more global data, it tends to suffer notorious temporary fluctuations due to the way the CNMC has of counting the prepaid lines that have been inactive for three months.

In the month of September, the net profit has made that Vodafone improved portability data harvested, winning after all, more than 21,500 lines. Thanks to the net gain, Movistar and Orange have also stopped the poor portability results.

Among those that grow the most, the Independent MVNOs and MásMóvil maintain a growth rate close to their own maximums, with 72,000 and 62,000 more lines respectively.

As a consequence of the previous data on net profit and the concentration of operators, the market shares that continue to shorten distances between Movistar and Orange, which are 3.13 million apart, Vodafone reduces the gap with Orange, separating them by about 0.45 million lines; while MásMóvil is 1.14 million lines to reach Vodafone.

In the last four years, Orange has lost a 2.95% share, Vodafone lost 1.46%, Movistar lost 1.21%, MásMóvil has grown 9.97% and independent MVNOs lost 3.45%.

