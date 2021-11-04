A few days ago we verified that Neo WiFi no longer appeared on the Digi website for new hires. However, many customers had already requested the service and found the Romanian operator unable to install this solution . Finally, today we know more details about the mysterious disappearance of one of the star services launched a few months ago.

This Neo WiFi service was offered during the hiring as we can see in some of the screenshots that accompany this article. This added 2 euros more per month for a service that offered WiFi Mesh thanks to the use of two mesh routers with WiFi 6 connectivity. The operator planned to install two routers for new customers while, for current customers, the model would be replaced by a compatible one. The installation would be totally free with the commitment of having to return them if we unsubscribed (the penalty would then be 50 euros in case of not doing so).

There are many users who have requested its activation and that have not been able to enjoy this service. The operator has been forced to make a 50% discount on the invoice to appease the spirits and thus prevent complaints from continuing to proliferate. This discount will be applied, for now, on the invoice for November and we do not know what will happen for the month of December.

From what it seems, it will not be necessary since the operator has committed to serving customers within 2 weeks. Customers have received a letter stating that “We are working so that this does not happen again and you can enjoy a better experience with us.”

This is the complete letter that some clients have received:

Hello,

At DIGI we strive every day to offer you a service that is worthy of what you deserve. For this reason, we apologize because you have not yet been able to enjoy the benefits of NEO WIFI.

Due to the possible inconveniences that this may have caused you, we believe it is fair to reward you with a 50% discount on your November fiber bill.

In addition, we inform you that within a maximum period of two weeks we will call you to make an appointment with our technician and proceed with the installation of NEO WIFI.

We are working so that this does not happen again and you can enjoy a better experience with us.

Thank you for your trust,

The DIGI Team