Despite the fact that large operators are often the beneficiaries of the most far-reaching news and covers, the world of MVNOs is still in excellent shape and there is one that is standing out above the rest. We talk about DIGI, a brand that continues to rise and that does not stop dyeing its figures in black. Now, we know those of the third quarter of the year.

As expected, DIGI maintains the ascending line that it had exhibited in previous quarters and by the end of this third, the company signs triple digits both in the growth in fiber lines and in that of fixed telephony lines. But there is more data reflected in the financial report of the operator, let’s see them.

The company grows but operating costs skyrocket

As we have discussed, DIGI signs triple digits in two of the three customer growth drivers in its third quarter. Regarding mobile lines, DIGI reaches 2,795,000 customers, which represents an increase of 26.4% in one year. The company then had 2,211,000 clients, more than respectable numbers that it has now left far behind.

Regarding fiber lines, DIGI goes from 168,000 to 393,000 lines in one year, which represents a growth of 134% in one season. Fixed phone lines also grew from 60,000 to 135,000 in the same year, a 125% increase in 12 months. As we can see, the operator continues to explode and its growth has already placed it among the large MVNOs in our country.

DIGI also dedicates part of its report to commenting on the evolution in the number of employees of the company. According to company data, in the third quarter of 2019, two seasons ago, there were only 600 employees at DIGI. Now, at the close of the third quarter of 2021, the company already has 3,500 employees to his credit. Remarkable growth in human resources.

But aside from these numbers, DIGI has also talked about its financial health. The operator has had a few revenues of 94.7 million euros in the quarter, growing by 32.4% compared to 2020. The business volume in this full year, counting the three quarters until the end of September, has risen to 257 million euros, although the operating costs of the company have grown by 41 % in the last quarter, mainly due to the agreement it has with Telefónica to access its fiber and mobile coverage.