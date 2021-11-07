Differences, categories and which one to buy

But we will not only see this but you may also find a USB-C with a lightning icon. What does this mean? That it has Thunderbolt technology created by Intel And what is Thunderbolt? A technology that we can find in a USB-C but with a series of improvements included compared to open standards. For example, Thunderbolt allows us up to 40 Gbps with cables up to two meters long, something that USB 4.0 does not allow. What differences are there? The “normal” standard may be lower in some characteristics but it is universal and usually more affordable and require fewer requirements for compatibility.

Version Speed USB 1.0 1.5 Mbps USB 1.1 12 Mbps USB 2.0 480 Mbps USB 3.0 4.8 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 1 5 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 10 Gbps USB 3.2 20 Gbps USB 4.0 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 40 Gbps

In addition, they can also be differentiated by the type of connector. Throughout these paragraphs we will talk about USB-C referring exactly to the connector but it is not the only one. You usually use a much larger and wider USB port on your computer connectors, for example. They can be Type A, Type B. Type C, Mini A, Mini B, Micro A or Micro B… Many of them we have used for years and are familiar with. And, among them, USB C.

That is, you can have a cable with one connector or another but with the same standard. Or the same connector with a different standard.

USB C

USB C differs from other connectors in that it bets on a format reversible, among other advantages. It is smaller than a classic USB and allows to connect it on both sides. As we have explained before, it is not a new standard but rather a new connector that is added to many others that already existed and that we continue to use. It is one of the great advances in the industry in the last decade thanks to the fact that it allows a great charging speed and power.

Although its most widespread use is through mobile phones, USB-C also it’s on tablets and even lightweight laptops thanks to all the advantages it offers us or its great capacity. Since mid-2021 there is already the USB C 2.1 that introduces a power of up to 240 W so using this type of cables and connectors for gaming laptops will facilitate having smaller chargers in the case of today’s laptops, for example.

Among the advantages, some of which we have explained in previous paragraphs: USB C is reversible so it does not matter which connection side we bet on. It is also a smaller cable than the classic USB and mainly among its benefits, the speed and power that it allows us to stand out. It is universal and seeks to become the only port for all connections without having to differentiate between all the connectors available today.

If we want to know more about the USB Type-C connector, the USB-IF website It has a section where we can consult all the indexes of tests, updates, specifications and all the related details.

USB-C cable types

There are several types of criteria or ways to differentiate cables: the type of standard used or the amount of current that each of them can carry. They all have the same connector but their interior is different, their technology is different.

According to the type of standard

Depending on the type of USB standard we have many options … USB C is the type of connector, as we explained at the beginning. Although there is the same type of connector, they can have a different type of standard or, what is the same, a higher or lower data transfer speed. In addition, we may also find USB-C with Thunderbolt technology that we have talked about in previous paragraphs and that would offer us a series of improvements beyond the maximum data transfer speed that, currently, reaches the 40 Gbps.

Usually USB-C cables have standard 3.2 or standard 4.0 in addition to Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4. In 2017, Intel donated the Thunderbolt 3 specifications to USB-IF so that it could be implemented and have the same benefits although it is up to the manufacturer with USB 4.0 to make the device compatible. Are they all like that with speeds above 20 Gbps? No, you might find another one with lower speeds but the most recent ones offer us transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps and already in 2021 there are devices that use it.

According to amount of current

Beyond having the same connector and having one standard or another, they can also vary in the amount of current in the cable itself. This can vary but usually USB-C cables are 3 or 5 amps. The big difference between one and the other is that the 5 A cables are designed not only for small devices such as mobile phones but also for charging laptops and other devices that require more energy.

We will not just look at the old standard, then, and make it a USB-C cable compatible with your device. But also in the amperage of them in addition to the volts.

How to differentiate them and what problems are there

How do we differentiate them? How do we know the difference between one or the other? We can not Unless you look at the cable box or the cable specifications. In the first three cases (USB 2.0 and the two generations of USB 3.2) we will not have any option to differentiate them from each other if we have all of them in the same drawer and we need one in particular. Unless you have previously marked it or keep them in the official packaging, there will be no possibility of you knowing which is which unless they have different colors or something that helps you choose the correct one.

In the case of Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4, we can almost always notice that the cable has some small identification with the lightning icon but this is not always the case so it is not a guarantee either. How do we differentiate them then? You can mark them yourself with a permanent color that lets you know which is which or you can keep them in their box.

Proposals and solutions to identify them

Although it is not an official solution, there are many alternatives to differentiate USB cables in a simple way. For example, the blogger Salman published in 2021 an option on his blog which consisted of add colors and black lines to the different USB C cables to end the chaos and the difference between them.

They are not all current but their solution was to use colors and lines. For example, orange cables for USB 2.0 with stripes that would differentiate 3A and 5ª with one or two lines respectively. Sky blue cables for first generation USB 3.2 with one black line for 3A and two lines for 5th. Green cables for 3.2 Gen 2 following the steps above with one or two stripes. And finally, yellow cables for Thunderbolt 3 with one or two black lines. We would thus be able to differentiate between eight types of current USB-C cables.

The author even uses nail polish and markers to show how this differentiation would be so that the cables could be different despite being identical.