The first thing we must take into consideration is that this is not the only firm that is betting heavily on the PC platform for games. And it is that its enormous growth in recent years has made some companies that have focused on these teams change their strategy. In fact, for many users the popular video game consoles are taking a back seat. Many prefer to build their own state-of-the-art gaming equipment to enjoy their favorite titles.
This does not mean that the use of consoles is going to disappear, far from it, but in this way a much greater diversification is achieved in this leisure sector. with everything and with it that there is no doubt is that Microsoft He had a very interesting idea when he launched his game plan with Xbox Game Pass at the time.
Where does the success of Xbox Game Pass come from?
For those who for some reason still do not know this plan for game lovers launched by Microsoft, we will summarize what it is about. Actually, we find a subscription system launched by the giant of the software to be able to enjoy a huge number of games after paying for this. This means that, by paying the aforementioned subscription, in which we find several modalities, we can enjoy more than 100 games instantly.
In addition to the titles that are part of this list, they vary from month to month, some disappearing and others more current. In addition, the most recent releases by Microsoft itself in this regard are made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. For many, this method has revolutionized the world of games today. However, it is also important that we know how to differentiate between the different modalities that we are going to find here, since their price and functions vary.
Subscription for PC or Ultimate, which one to choose
As we mentioned before, there are several subscription modalities for Xbox Game Pass. Among these we find one especially suitable for PC users only, and on the other hand we see the one called as Ultimate. The first difference that we find between the two is their price, 9.99 euros per month for the first modality and 14.99 for the second. Of course, the differences in terms of the services offered also vary, as is easy to imagine.
First of all, to say that in both modalities the access to the complete list of available games is equal. Both subscriptions give us permission to install and play all currently available titles. However, the Ultimate mode also offers us the possibility of playing in the cloud. We also find some additional and free advantages that include content from the games and subscriber offers.
In Ultimate it is also integrated Xbox Live Gold, which independently has a cost of 9.99 euros, and to be able to enjoy all this also on our console.