The first thing we must take into consideration is that this is not the only firm that is betting heavily on the PC platform for games. And it is that its enormous growth in recent years has made some companies that have focused on these teams change their strategy. In fact, for many users the popular video game consoles are taking a back seat. Many prefer to build their own state-of-the-art gaming equipment to enjoy their favorite titles.

This does not mean that the use of consoles is going to disappear, far from it, but in this way a much greater diversification is achieved in this leisure sector. with everything and with it that there is no doubt is that Microsoft He had a very interesting idea when he launched his game plan with Xbox Game Pass at the time.

Where does the success of Xbox Game Pass come from?

For those who for some reason still do not know this plan for game lovers launched by Microsoft, we will summarize what it is about. Actually, we find a subscription system launched by the giant of the software to be able to enjoy a huge number of games after paying for this. This means that, by paying the aforementioned subscription, in which we find several modalities, we can enjoy more than 100 games instantly.