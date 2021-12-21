Differences between the Pocophone mobile ranges

Proof of this are his Snapdragon 870 5G processor very close to the latest generation of Qualcomm CPUs, its AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and its two Dolby Atmos speakers for a total immersive experience. To this must be added its great autonomy thanks to its 4520 mAh battery.

In the higher price ranges we find the range F . The most recent member of this family is the POCO F3 Pro, which is obviously the one with a few enviable properties in front of the rest.

In fact, it is one of the companies with the widest range of possibilities on the market. This is because within it there are two independent subdivisions in a way that offer really cheap mobiles, but very powerful. An example is Pocophone , which has different alternatives depending on what you are looking for. To do this, differentiate between different ranges depending on their cost .

Such a Pocophone flagship that, despite having spectacular specifications, enjoys a price of 360 euros excessively low compared to other terminals of various brands that offer less for more.

Low price, vast power

For a lower cost than the previous case we can get several smartphones belonging to the X series which are really interesting alternatives. Mainly, because, although certain aspects are sacrificed, they still enjoy some more than remarkable features at an affordable price.

A sample is the POCO X3 NFC, a device that it does not have so much to envy to its high-end companion, in part because it has a built-in Snapdragon 732G processor That doesn’t stray significantly in terms of performance. Of course, although its screen has a refresh rate identical to the previous case, it does not have the use of AMOLED panels. Even so, their autonomy is greater and results your camera gets they are the best of a Pocophone phone. All this for a Laughter price close to 200 euros.

Competent low end

This time there are big changes compared to the other two families. The POCO M range It is considered the entry-level range of the Xiaomi brand. This is demonstrated by its POCO M3 Pro 5G, which experiences a considerable drop in a main section: power.

The cause of this is the use of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 that it is incapable of reaching even remotely the quality of the previous ones. While it is true that it runs a large number of applications correctly, but not in an optimal way. This implies that its cost falls up to about 220 euros. Anyway, it claims to be one of the cheapest terminals with 5G connectivity built-in. A trait that few brands can say the same about. The autonomy is still one of the strengths, but it is surprising how, even the company’s low-end has a battery of higher capacity than top of the range.

As you can see, there are no abysmal differences between the different Pocophone series. Any of them is a very good option, although, obviously, if you want to bet on the best of the best, you have to opt for the POCO F3, as it is the one that has the greatest virtues of the previous ones united in a single smartphone.