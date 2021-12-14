There is a lot of ignorance about the capacity that women and men have, and the differences between them, when it comes to progress in the gym.

Women can progress much faster than men because their relative strength is much more developed in them. Differences between relative and absolute strength in men and women they will give you the opportunity to understand how to take advantage of your strengths and weaknesses in the gym.

Differences in absolute strength between men and women

The absolute force is the ability of a person to exert maximum force regardless of your own weight. That is, how much weight are you capable of lifting in an exercise. Men in this case, due to their physiology, may be able to lift more weight than women.

When we talk about absolute muscle mass or absolute strength, men have a greater ability to gain strength and muscle mass in an absolute way.

Differences in relative strength between men and women

But what is happening in a relative way? Little is said about the fact that there is really a very high probability that women, even if they do not get so much muscle mass or so much absolute strength, have a greater ability to move faster.

If we put two people of different gender with little level of strength, the difference between the two at the level of absolute and relative strength is very large, with the man being the one who has more.





But as the categories pass and as we raise the level of athletes, women are very notably approaching the level and performance of male athletes.

This means that as the level of man and woman get closer, the man will still have more absolute strength, but women have a higher rate of progress.

This also happens when we talk about the upper body and the lower body, where we find that there is a very high tendency for women to improve much more in the first months in the upper body than men. We must also understand that they start at a lower level.

