New Year New Life. The time has come to make those New Year’s resolutions that are taken with great enthusiasm and that on more than one occasion have already been rejected in mid-January. One of them is usually the goal of losing weight, based on diet and sport. It is a commendable goal, since both physical exercise and good nutrition are essential to have a healthy life. However, why these habits are often discarded so quickly is because they are often tried to achieve through inappropriate tactics. This is, for example, the case of diets based on foods with negative calories.

These are supposed to be the ones whose Energy supply it is less than the amount of calories consumed to ingest them. It doesn’t take a lot of math to know how good that sounds. If we only ate foods with negative calories, we would never gain weight. Quite the opposite!

However, like any other food-related panacea, it is not as pretty as it is painted. What’s more, it can even be harmful if taken very strictly. Now, leaving for later whether or not they are appropriate in a Diet to lose weightAre there really negative calories?

From calories to negative calories

Before talking about negative caloriesYes, we must understand what calories are.

It is a term that is used to refer to the amount of energy that a food contributes with its consumption. You can also talk about calorie expenditure when we refer to the energy consumption that we carry out, for example, practicing exercise. But not only that. In reality, our body consumes energy with many other functions, such as sleeping or even digest food.

Although it is popularly spoken of calories and, in fact, there is a unit of measurement with this name, actually when we talk about food the correct term is kilocalories. As explained to Hypertextual the sports dietitian-nutritionist Esteban Picón, this energy is calculated from a technique, known as indirect calorimetry. “The gases that are generated when a food is burned are measured and its calories are estimated from these gases.” Actually, the unit with which these calculations are made is the kilocalorie and that is why it would be the appropriate term. In fact, if we look at any food label we will see that the energy is indicated with the Kcal unit. However, the term is popularly used calorie and, in Picón’s words, “we all understand each other”.

What about negative calories?

Once we are clear about what calories are in general, it is the turn of the negative calories.

Foods with negative calories are known as those in which the chewing and digestion process involves a greater energy expenditure than the contribution of the food itself. The celery is the most famous on this list, with 14 kcal per 100 grams. But it also includes other fruits and vegetables such as broccoli, cucumber, grapefruit or carrots. In general, they are foods with a high water content that, certainly, provide very few calories. Strictly even the definition could be said to be correct. However, it is not something that simple, basically because we cannot base our diet on celery, cucumber and grapefruit. And luckily.

Celery is the star food on the list of negative calories

They are very healthy foods, but they do not provide protein, healthy fats or many others necessary nutrients. Including them in our diet can be a success if they are accompanied by other foods, but by themselves they are useless and, then, the great advantage of negative calories is over. “A diet based solely on foods with supposed negative calories would have a extremely low energy intake, causing the person to be constantly tired, with a lack of concentration and probably in a bad mood ”, explains Picón. “Besides, it would be a diet drab, tasteless and the most important, very unhealthy”.

There are also those who speak of certain tricks to increase the energy expenditure of digesting certain foods. For example, eat faster or vary your temperature. However, the nutritionist consulted by this means remembers that to take full advantage of the nutrients it is advisable to eat slowly and chew food well. And, as for temperature, the conclusions of the studies that have been carried out on this subject “are not conclusive” in any of the cases.

There is also talk of way in which food is obtained. For example, if to eat a tomato you go directly to the greenhouse to pick it up, you will use more energy than if you take it out of a plastic tray bought at the supermarket. But here what comes into play is physical exercise. Let’s focus on that and not on whether or not foods provide negative calories.

Let’s put the focus where it comes from

The main problem with basing the diet on negative calories, in addition to everything already mentioned, is that we continue obsessed with counting calories. What makes a diet more or less healthy is not the amount of calories provided by the foods that make it up, but the nutritional quality of them.

Negative calorie foods are generally fruits and vegetables, so they will be healthy. “They are not important because they have few calories, they are important because they hydrate us with their high water content, they satiate us thanks to the Dietary fiber and, in addition, they provide us with a large amount of vitamins and minerals that we cannot obtain through other food groups ”.

The most important thing is not the calories of the food, but its nutritional quality

Instead, a avocado It is a very caloric food and that does not make it less healthy. It is clear that if we eat more calories than we expend we will gain weight, and vice versa, but the solution is not to eat only foods that are assumed negative calories. That would cause us great malnutrition.

That is why both Picón and the rest of nutrition experts are clear about it:

“Dietitians-nutritionists have always defended that you cannot sustain a healthy diet if it forces you to constantly think about the calories in any food before eating. Calories are important, but you can’t live by counting them. “ Esteban Picón, dietician-nutritionist

In short, the energy expenditure that interests us is not the one we make chewing. But the one associated with physical exercise. It is with that balance that we must play if we need to lose weight. And always guided by a specialist, of course. For the rest, if we just want to be healthy, the last thing we should do is abuse negative calories. And it is that, with great security, we would end up achieving the opposite effect.