Our diet is closely linked to the entire functioning of the organism and therefore, it can influence our night’s rest, always affecting our health. Therefore, we tell you how you can improve sleep with the help of food.

The best diet to get a good night’s sleep

Although what we eat hours before going to bed, at dinner and after, plays a decisive role in our night rest, it is known that the usual diet in general can determine the quality and duration of sleep that we have every night.

Thus, there are studies that indicate a better quality of sleep when you adhere to a Mediterranean diet, that is, when fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes and fish are included in the usual diet.

Similarly, adolescents have the consumption of ultra-processed drugs is associated with a poorer quality of sleep and a recent study confirms this by pointing out that the higher the intake of sugars and the poorer quality processed ones is the rest each night.

So, it is key watch your diet trying to eat a healthy diet with quality nutrients such as unsaturated fats, good proteins, complex hydrates and fiber, reducing sugars and refined flours as much as possible.

What you can add to your diet to sleep better

In addition to trying to achieve a balanced diet every day, to sleep better it is essential take care of what we eat at dinner and hours before going to bed.

Thus, there is research that indicates the usefulness of ingredients that affect the availability of tryptophan, as well as the synthesis of serotonin and melatonin, to improve our night rest.

We must know that serotonin is a neurotransmitter that relaxes us thus favoring our sleep, while melatonin regulates circadian rhythms and for that reason it can be of great importance when it comes to sleeping better.

The tryptophan for its part, it is an amino acid precursor of both substances, and therefore, it is advisable to add it to dinner with food to improve night’s rest.

For this, it is known that carbohydrate source foods They can increase the availability of tryptophan in the brain and therefore help you sleep better. While there are studies that indicate that some foods can offer serotonin such as plantain, helping us to relax before going to bed or walnuts which can also increase melatonin levels.

In general, it is important go to protein source foods that will have the amino acid tryptophan in their interior or, with quality hydrates.

What IF and what NOT to put on your table if you want to improve rest

Based on the aforementioned we must take care of the quality of the usual diet and also, the volume as well as the foods that make up our dinner or the intakes before going to sleep.

Thus, we recommend easy-to-digest foods, quality protein or carbohydrate sources To include in our dinner, for example being able to prepare a fish dish with cooked vegetables and banana as a dessert to sleep better.

Good options would be for example a cod with steamed potatoes in the microwave; some courgettes stuffed with bonito; a chicken pot pie with sweet potato; a pumpkin risotto or a comforting chicken and vegetable soup with rice noodles.

On the contrary, before going to sleep we must avoiding stimulant substances such as alcohol, caffeine, theobromine, or sugar and also, high intake has been associated with Saturated fats with a worse night’s rest.

Thus, before going to bed we recommend not including in our diet cold cuts and cold cuts, chocolates or desserts high in sugar and cocoa, coffee, alcoholic or stimulating drinks, highly spicy or spicy dishes, or tea in large proportions.

A quality diet and light meals with good nutrients before bed They are the key to taking care of our rest every night.

