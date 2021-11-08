ENARM; Time to start thinking about other careers? Should you complete a graduate program? Do I need to rethink my application strategy?

Not pass the ENARM it means not having access to a clinical specialty, but it is not the end of the world. What we need to do is think outside the box and first, proceed cautiously in the face of failure.

HOW TO PROCEED AFTER YOU HAVE BEEN REJECTED

LET YOURSELF RECOVER

Maybe it only takes a few days to get depressed. Or maybe this is a good time to focus on establishing some healthy habits. Everyone processes setbacks differently, so do what works best for you.

EVALUATE YOUR PROFESSIONAL OPTIONS

Once you’ve given yourself some time to recover, begin to think critically about why you are seeking medicine. The road to becoming a doctor is long. Not everyone is cut out for it.

Find out why you didn’t stay … and work on it!

This is an area where your academic advisor, program director, or other mentors can be valuable. Sometimes it can be helpful to communicate with your high-ranking shows or a show that you thought you were connected to. I asked if there were particular areas of your application that they found strong or weak, or if they have recommendations for your future professional development.

Make that extra year count

Once you’ve decided to go ahead with the next round of residency applications, decide what you want to do with the additional year. Although you may feel like a year older when you apply, consider this time an asset, an opportunity to work not only on your application, but also on yourself!

Independent specialties to the ENARM

Some universities have created specialty programs focused specifically for health professionals, and saving the ENARM problem. Among them are the specialties in bioethics and management of chronic wounds at the UP, or the specialty in research at the Anáhuac Norte. Some programs give the opportunity to obtain a master’s degree later.

Masters and doctorates

Research, administration in health services, public health, epidemiology, pedagogy are just some of the master’s degrees that a medical graduate can access. Everything will depend on the approach you have for your future. The offer is wide, both in private and public universities (in some public programs, students receive financial support in the form of scholarships).

REMEMBER TO REVIEW ALL THE POSSIBILITIES AVAILABLE.

