The truth is that if we look back we will realize that Huawei as a telephone company does not enjoy an exaggerated longevity. In fact, its foundation was in 1987 , but it was not until 2004 when it began to sell terminals.

A few years ago, Huawei practically dominated the mobile sector Worldwide. It was not at all strange that, in our group of friends, several of us had a terminal from the Asian company. For this reason, we are really used to EMUI, but are we You know what it means Really?

Despite this, its customization layer was not presented until the day December 30, 2012. At that time it was announced under the name Emotion UI 1.0, which was based on Android 4.0 at the time.

Why that name

The decision to opt for this nomenclature is related to a specific reason. The company stated during the presentation of the software that it is the more emotional system of the world.

At first, Emotion UI 1.0 had a voice assistant, although only in China, home screens customizable to some extent via widgets or Save data in the cloud thanks to Huawei Cloud.

Name change

A few years later, specifically in January 2014, Huawei launched the Emotion UI version 2.3 based on Android 4.4 KitKat. The name change came with the third version of this system.

The 4th of September of that same year, the firm made the arrival of Emotion UI 3.0 official, although it began to be named with the EMUI abbreviation. The meaning remained exactly the same, but this way the word was shorter and easier to pronounce.

A new branch

At present and as a result of veto Produced by the United States Government, Huawei set out on its own after the severance of relations with Google. This caused the birth of HarmonyOS, the brand’s new operating system that is only available in China.

For the moment, this does not mean the end of EMUI, since the company prepares the update to EMUI 12 for some of its smartphones. So, for now at least, we can continue to get excited about its customization layer.