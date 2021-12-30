Matrix Resurrections could have made it to the movies without the presence and direction of Lana Wachowski. This was revealed by a source close to Warner Bros.

Matrix Resurrections finally hit theaters. This new installment has the return of very important faces in the franchise, such as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, who once again put themselves in the shoes of Neo and Trinity. They are joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff. And, of course, Lana Wachowski. The filmmaker resumes her role as director and seeks to surprise the fans of this famous franchise again.

Neo and his success story was created by the Wachowski sisters, Lana and Lilly. Both filmmakers rose to fame after launching the franchise, which hit the big screen in 1999 and became an icon of the film industry. After releasing the first film, the sisters decided to work on the next two sequels: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. After many years, Lana decided to bet on history again and launched a new installment: Matrix Resurrections.

Were they going to do it without Lana?

In an interview with Collider, Matrix Resurrections producer James McTeigue, admitted that Warner Bros. considered assigning a different director to the new film. “I think when you have a franchise with such potential money-making potential, you always talk. It’s the same way that the Marvel universe repeats and turns on itself, or you have Spider-Man, or you have Iron Man or Thor. There is always a chance to update those movies just for the chance to make money and tell new stories. I should not say that it is just a purely fiscal thought “, commented.

“But yeah, look, there were versions out there, but they hadn’t come up with the correct version. So when Lana finally came back and said, “Look. I’m interested in making another movie “, of course, they went with the filmmaker who was the genesis of The Matrix”explained the film’s producer. Without a doubt, it was the right choice. The film is already available in theaters, and Keanu Reeves already raises his wishes to make a fifth installment.