A DiDiFood delivery man has earned a user preference thanks to a simple romantic detail that he sent to her boyfriend.

Not everything is claims and complaints on social networks (specifically on Twitter), but sometimes stories occur where brands, through one of their representatives (one of their workers) leave a good image of the company.

Something similar happened a few days ago where DiDiFood is the one that has benefited thanks to one of its distributors, who can be said to have served as a cupid by delivering a romantic detail.

The issue is that the user @utracenix She recounted that, a few days ago, she placed an order on DiDiFood for her boyfriend, asking the delivery man to send her a note.

According to what he tells in his tweet, the delivery man did not have time to write to him and, before this, he preferred to tell him in person. And this is what happened next:

The brand’s response was immediate and, after the user’s tweet, he wrote the following:

Thank you very much for your preference and we hope that in your next romantic moment you think of DIDI Food.

See you at your next craving. – DiDiFood_MX (@DidifoodMX) December 2, 2021

In these times of digitization, social networks have become the ideal space for brands / companies to develop a better relationship with their customers and / or consumers.

In the end, that is what it is all about, to continue conquering new users or customers and to continue expanding your brand as much as possible.

In that sense, this speaks of the fact that a representative of the company, DiDiFood in this case, has done an important job in terms of the image of the brand, something that, today, is vital and even necessary.

