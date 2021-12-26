On social media, a DiDi passenger claims that, after refusing to cancel her trip, she received a threat from the driver. This is the story.

Complaints towards DiDi and Uber have been a constant in recent weeks, where, through social networks, Internet users claim from increases in the prices of the platforms, cancellations of trips without any explanation, charges higher than those established and even misconduct for part of the app drivers.

Since the arrival of each of these services, it is true, in a city as populated as Mexico City, mobility has changed considerably and, in some way, both platforms – plus others that have been added – represented a sure opportunity in a context in which “traditional” taxis had become an extremely complicated means of transport.

However, it seems that it was only a matter of time before inconsistencies took hold of both Uber and DiDi and, now, they have started to be a real problem for users.

To mention an example, yesterday on Twitter, a passenger reported a case that draws attention to the response of the driver, in this case, DiDi.

As he explains in his tweet, the user @kesovega She affirms that, after refusing to cancel her trip at the request of the driver, he threatened her saying: “I am going to arrive, and I am going to cancel you so they can charge you $ 30”.

How about your drivers @DiDi_Mexico What does not go to where I asked for the trip and it asks me to cancel the trip, I obviously refused and I launched the: “I am going to arrive, and I am going to cancel you so that they charge you $ 30” pic.twitter.com/iYvNp4hrBR – Gaby Vega (@kesovega) December 25, 2021

The incident occurred yesterday, around eight o’clock at night (as we can see in the tweet) and, in reality, it has left the application in a bad way.

And it is that, beyond the complaints that arise every day from both Uber and DiDi drivers, the truth is that this series of claims makes it clear that there is no good control to know what type of people are hired on the platforms as drivers.

Said by some drivers, practically anyone can work on the platform; there is no specific quality control that allows, in its entirety, to provide security to users.

This, of course, is part of what is in the background and that is hurting the companies the most, since what passengers expect, at least, a professional driver, because it must be remembered that the rates of the applications are not cheap and, on the contrary, every day they rise more.

A few weeks ago, also through social networks, users began to report rates classified as “ridiculously expensive”, which is why the Government of Mexico City has asked the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) to review the regulation of Uber and DiDi, which were the platforms that received the most complaints.

Given this, and as part of the strategy to offer an alternative to users, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, mentioned that they are working on strengthening the My Taxi application, referring that the Semovi is the one that is being commissioning “To continue increasing the number of taxis that are integrated into this application, and we invite taxi drivers to do so”.

Be that as it may, the reality is that users are the ones who have been affected the most and it is, however, a trend that does not stop.

Likewise, Uber and DiDi will have to change, at some point, their own models, since the passengers themselves are the ones who have decided, after the increasingly constant high rates, to stop using the platforms and / or change the application.

