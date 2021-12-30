Chinese authorities have been tough on Didi, following his listing on the New York Stock Exchange in June, demanding that he remove his app from mobile app stores while the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) investigated the handling of the customer data.

The restriction affected Didi, co-founded in 2012 by former Alibaba employee Will Wei Cheng and backed by SoftBank Group, which was the dominant ride-sharing company in China.

The company now faces stiff competition from transportation services from automakers Geely and SAIC Motor.

Shares in Didi, which had skyrocketed in its initial public offering, gave the company a valuation of $ 80 billion and marked the highest U.S. listing for a Chinese company since 2014, since then its shares have decreased by 65%.

Didi told Reuters that he had been authorized to seek a listing for his class A common shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“The company is executing the above plans and will update investors in due course,” Didi said.

Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30 fell to 42.7 billion yuan, or 67.1 billion dollars.

Didi, which is expanding its presence in Europe and South America, said that revenue from its international operations nearly doubled to 966 million yuan in the quarter.