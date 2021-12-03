One of the decisions that affected Didi’s operations was that regulators forced them to withdraw their services from the application stores in China, therefore, after a few months, the executives had to initiate a plan to withdraw from the Stock Market in the United States.

According to a statement from the company, its objective is to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and to ensure that its US depositary shares can be exchanged for “freely tradable shares on another internationally recognized exchange.”

According to more details obtained by Bloomberg, Didi plans to apply for listing in China around March and the process could take between three and six months to complete, however, the move is complex for the company, as the new city presents much more demands. strict than New York regarding the conditions they have on their drivers.

Didi shares have plunged 52% since their post-IPO peak on June 30 this year, wiping out around $ 42 billion of market value and this could be the perfect excuse for some of its shareholders.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Chinese regulators have lobbied against companies in their country. The first case was the financial technology company Ant Group, owned by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, which suspended its IPO late last year after the businessman’s critical comments about officials in his country.

In addition, it is unlikely that it will be the last company to suffer, as Bloomberg reported that the United States government is drafting new regulations that would force foreign companies to open their books to the scrutiny of that country, which is not an acceptable condition for the Chinese government.