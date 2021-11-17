How many delivery partners does DiDi Food have?

Among the challenges that the company had in this last year was to add more distribution partners to reach 80,000. And although many of the affiliates to the app began to have activities, the focus of delivery partners is among students. Of these partners, 55% are between 26 and 35 years old, 12% are women and 91% seek professional growth.

“In addition to the voluntary insurance and Consar programs, another benefit that we have added with the delivery partners is educational training, since we have an alliance that allows them to study English or other types of training at a very accessible cost so that they can continue studying, ”says Pia.

Last year the delivery company had a presence in 24 cities, 5 more cities than those achieved by UberEats on its first anniversary. Now the sum was higher in part due to the type of restaurants to which it directs its efforts, since they have focused on adding small businesses.

“I did not know anything about the platforms and I did not know how to do it, so I went to a delivery partner to ask him directly, he put me in contact with the platform and I managed to boost the business, but also the employees that I now have. In fact, there was a time when I was left without employees in the pandemic, ”says Elvira González, from Gorditas la Güera.

According to Report Linker, the global online food delivery services market is expected to grow from $ 115.07 billion in 2020 to $ 126.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3%.

The growth is primarily due to businesses resuming operations and adjusting to the new normal while recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which had previously led to restrictive social distancing containment measures, remote work and business closures. which resulted in operational challenges. The market is also expected to reach $ 192.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.